Position Summary

Calvary Mater Newcastle

Enrolled Nurse - Medication Endorsed

Nurse Bank Join one of Australia’s leading health, community and aged care providers

Permanent full-time /Part time and Casual positions

Excellent salary packaging options available About the role The Enrolled Nurse – Medication Endorsed is responsible for providing safe, effective and appropriate patient care in a patient-focused environment What you bring Demonstrated recent clinical experience in an acute care and/or hospital setting

Ability to work unsupervised, proficiently and in an organised manner during periods of high demand and activity

Demonstrated ability to work effectively as a member of a multidisciplinary team

Demonstrated communication, interpersonal skills and customer service skills The Calvary Mater Newcastle is an Affiliated Health Organisation providing services to both public and private patients primarily from the Hunter New England area. Current employees of NSW Health can request to have various leave entitlement balances transferred to Calvary Mater Newcastle on commencement. Leave types may include but not limited to Long Service Leave, Annual Leave and Sick Leave. Applicants are encouraged to discuss this with the Convenor for further information. As part of this recruitment activity, an eligibility list will be created for future vacancies. In addition, should you wish to be considered for our casual pool, please advise the convenor during your interview process. This will be a rolling recruitment with several interview sessions occurring over a 3 month period.

The closure dates are as listed below: 9th January 2022 9th February 2022 9th March 2022 Following each of these dates’ suitable candidates will be contacted for interviews. Benefits This is an excellent opportunity to be a part of a leading mission based health care organisation. We offer paid parental leave, salary packaging, career progression, flexible working hours and training and skills development. Calvary is also proud to be recognised as a leader in gender equality. Further details are available here: https://www.calvarycare.org.au/careers/benefits/ About Calvary Founded in 1885 by the Sisters of the Little Company of Mary, Calvary is a charitable, not-for-profit, Catholic health care organisation. Our mission is to provide quality, compassionate health care to the most vulnerable, including those reaching the end of their life. With over 18,000 staff and volunteers, we have a national network of 14 Public and Private Hospitals, 72 Residential Care and Retirement Communities and 19 Community Care service centres Calvary continues the mission of the Sisters of the Little Company of Mary, a mission focused on caring for those who are sick, dying and in need. We express our values of hospitality, healing, stewardship and respect through “being for others” exemplified by the Spirit of Calvary and the example of Venerable Mary Potter. As an equal opportunity employer, we value diversity and are committed to fostering a workplace that is respectful, welcoming and inclusive where people are supported to draw strengths from their identity, culture and community. We value the integral dignity of each person, regardless of their religion, race, gender, cultural background or choices. We strongly encourage candidates from wide-ranging backgrounds, identities and experiences to apply. How to join the team To join our diverse, compassionate and dedicated team for a rewarding Calvary career, please submit an online application. Candidates must hold Australian or NZ Citizenship or the capacity to permanently work in Australia. Employment of a temporary visa holder may only occur if no suitable permanent resident or citizen of Australia has been identified for this position following suitable labour market testing. As part of the application process, you may be required to participate in a health evaluation, which could include face to face assessment and drug and alcohol testing, to ensure your suitability for the role. Consistent with our values of hospitality, healing, stewardship and respect, Calvary is committed to providing a safe environment to all workers, residents, clients and visitors. As a result Calvary has a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirement for all workers unless assessed as exempt. Evidence of vaccination will be required to be provided during the recruitment process. Please note we are unable to accept emailed applications or resumes and phone calls from recruitment agencies.